Yogi Adityanath govt’s maiden budget shows Rs 7,469 crore deficit

In Picture, UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo) In Picture, UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

The maiden budget of the Yogi Adityanath government shows a deficit of Rs 7,468.83 crore the current fiscal. The total receipts have been estimated at Rs 3,77,190.88 crore, of which revenue receipts account for Rs 3,19,397.43 crore and capital receipts Rs 57,793.43 crore.

On the other hand, the total expenditure is estimated at Rs 3,84,659.71 crore. It includes Rs 3,07,118.63 crore by way of revenue expenditure and Rs 77,541.08 crore by way of capital expenditure. The budget figures show a revenue surplus of Rs 12,278.80 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 42,967.86 crore, which is 2.97 per cent of the gross state domestic product.

After deducting total expenditure from the receipts of consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 7,468.83 crore is estimated. A net receipt of Rs 7,600 crore is estimated from public accounts.

As per the budget proposal, the state would get Rs 65,000 crore as GST share from the Centre, while from Excise, the government would collect Rs 20,593 crore. The data shows that the closing balance for 2017-18 is estimated around Rs 1,204.55 crore in which opening balance of Rs 1,335.72 crore has been taken into account.

