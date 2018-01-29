Economic Survey 2018: Here is how to download document

Chief economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian pegged India’s GDP to grow at over 7 per cent in the coming fiscal. (PTI Photo) Chief economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian pegged India’s GDP to grow at over 7 per cent in the coming fiscal. (PTI Photo)

The Economic Survey of India (ESI) 2017-18 was tabled in parliament today marking the first business of this year’s budget session. The ESI document gives an account of the performance of India’s economy during the ongoing fiscal while also providing projections for the upcoming financial year 2018-19. The survey pegged India’s GDP growth at 7-7.5 per cent in the 2018 fiscal.

Notably, this is the first economic survey after two big-ticket economic reforms–Goods and Services Tax, and demonetisation. You can access and download a PDF copy of the the Economic Survey 2018 document here. The budget session kicked off with President Ram Nath Kovind’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall where he laid out the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and his outlook for the country’s development ahead.

Follow Economic Survey 2017-18 LIVE UPDATES here

The budget session started today and will end on February 9 followed by a recess so that the parliamentary standing committee’s can mull over the proposals made in the budget by the finance minister in his budget presentation on February 1. The budget session will reconvene on March 5 and then conclude on April 6.

The Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will later hold a press briefing to present the highlights of the survey.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App