West Bengal Congress to boycott Budget Session, Left to attend

Congress and Left MLAs outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

THE CONGRESS-LEFT Front alliance in the state Assembly suffered a setback on Tuesday with the Congress deciding to boycott the rest of the budget session, but the Left opposed it. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) decided to boycott the Budget Session to protest against the assault on Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan in the Assembly last week, leading to his hospitalisation, as well as the alleged molestation of party MLA Pratima Rajak.

Speaking to mediapersons, deputy CLP leader Nepal Mahato said: “There is no point attending the House when our MLAs are not safe inside, and Opposition voices are not heard by the state government. We will continue our protest outside the Assembly. Tomorrow, we will take out a march to the Assembly.”

The Left Front, meanwhile, has decided to attend the Budget Session, saying that it wanted to represent the Opposition voice in the Assembly.

“We will attend the House, as we will not give walkover to the ruling party. The ruling party should not carry out Budget discussion unopposed,” said Left Front Legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Asked whether it was the end of alliance with Congress, Chakraborty said, “Every party has the right to conduct its individual programme. We had organised joint protests and we will again organise such movements. Right now, they want to protest outside the Assembly and we will do the same inside.”

The Congress and the Left MLAs on Tuesday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and complained against the assault on Mannan, a veteran Congress leader. Last week, Mannan was hospitalised after he had been evicted by the marshalls from the House following uproarious scenes leading to a scuffle between Congress MLAs and the security staff.