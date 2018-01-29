Rural electrification: Arunachal a major hurdle in achieving May 1 deadline

Out of 58 litigation-affected villages mentioned in the RTI response, 53 belonged to the Lower Dibang Valley. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kocharekar) Out of 58 litigation-affected villages mentioned in the RTI response, 53 belonged to the Lower Dibang Valley. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kocharekar)

Around 77 per cent of the 1,251 unelectrified villages in the country are situated in the easternmost state of the country — Arunachal Pradesh — because of massive litigation filed by contractors who did not win electrification tenders, poor performance by contractors who won the tenders to do off-grid electrification, and tough terrain. Therefore, while finance minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech last year that the government is well on its way to achieve 100 per cent village electrification by May 1, 2018, Arunachal remains a big hurdle in achieving this target.

“Total villages still under litigation are 58 unelectrified villages in Lower Dibang Valley and Tirap districts,” the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) told The Indian Express on October 5, 2017, in response to an RTI application. The state-run REC also stated that while electrification work in 151 villages was affected because of litigation, the legal issues have been “sorted out” in 93 villages that were situated in Papumpare and Changlanag districts.

Out of 58 litigation-affected villages mentioned in the RTI response, 53 belonged to the Lower Dibang Valley. “The issues related to the 53 villages of Lower Dibang Valley were resolved in the October-November period and the contract was subsequently awarded. But, all this litigation of Papumpare, Changlanag, Lower Dibang Valley and other districts has delayed the rate of electrification. Most of the cases have been filed in the Gauhati High Court by disgruntled contractors who did not win the tender for electrification of a particular district” said a senior REC offical involved in village electrification of the state.

The latest Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) status report for Arunachal Pradesh, which analyses the electrification statistics as on December 31, 2017, states: “Five villages in Tirap are under litigation, and decision is reserved by court. Court case has been filed by Mega electricals on the plea that KT enterprises has not furnished breakup of components as per tender conditions. There are possibilities for out of court settlement and these are being explored.” The DUUGJY, which covered all aspects of rural electrification, was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2015. The REC did not respond to the queries sent by this newspaper.

Regarding villages that are being electrified through off-grid infrastructure, the status report stated that there has been a “poor performance” by two contracting agencies: Millenium and PEC. However, the report expressed hope that 100 per cent electrification in Arunachal Pradesh would be done by March this year. According to a senior government official of the Arunachal government, Millenium and PEC are going to electrify approximately 580 and 250 villages, respectively, through off-grid network.

Arunachal Pradesh has 5,258 villages. On April 1, 2015, the number of unelectrified villages was 1,578. However, till the end of 2017, only 36 per cent of the unelectrified ones have been electrified. The state has 967 unelectrified villages as on January 26, 2017.

“The terrain in this state is very tough. Roads are not available to most of the villages. So, around 85 per cent of the unelectrified villages would be electrified through off-grid infrastructure only. The workers — who work for contract companies — have to walk and carry the solar panels and pole and other infrastructure material in their hand or on their back. No animals or transport system is there. These workers sometimes walk for one and two days to reach a village. Some villages, which are situated near China border, are on a three day walk distance,” said the REC official quoted above. The Arunachal Pradesh’s power department did not respond to the queries sent by The Indian Express.

G S Bhati, executive director, REC, has been handling the DDUGJY works in Arunachal Pradesh. Due to extremely slow rate of village electrification, he wrote a letter to Commissioner, Department of Power, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 9 last year. He stated in his letter: “Various turnkey contractors have raised the issue of inordinate time being taken to process and release their due progressive payments. Since, we need to expedite physical progress at various sites, a faster payment processing mechanism needs to be devised.”

Power belongs to the concurrent list of the Constitution; both Centre and states have a substantial role to play. In rural electrification, the Centre releases the funds through REC to states; it is ultimately the states which have to implement the scheme via power distribution companies (known as discoms). Both Arunachal Pradesh and Centre has a BJP government at present.

Upper Subansiri district has 94 unelectrified villages. In his May 9 letter, Bhati asked the Commissioner to expedite the change in technical specifications of poles and insulators so that the work can start at a site in Upper Subansiri district which is “very remote and difficult to approach”. Bhati declined to answer the queries sent by this newspaper.

As per the government’s 2006 rural electrification policy, a village is deemed ‘electrified’ if basic infrastructure such as distribution transformer and distribution lines has been set up in the inhabited locality, including a ‘Dalit basti’.

Moreover, at least 10 per cent of the households of such a village should have access to electricity through the basic infrastructure established. Nowhere does the definition talk about actual electricity connection or its supply to the household. The infrastructure created under the rural electrification scheme has to be energised, operated and maintained by the concerned state power distribution company to ensure regular power supply to the villagers.

