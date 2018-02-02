Union Budget 2018: What Rashtrapati Bhavan, SC, other institutions got

As per the revised estimates for 2017- 18, Rashtrapati Bhavan spent Rs 57.45 crore in the last fiscal (File) As per the revised estimates for 2017- 18, Rashtrapati Bhavan spent Rs 57.45 crore in the last fiscal (File)

Even with a larger paycheck for the President of India, the overall budgeted expenditure for the President’s House has come down from Rs 66 crore last year to Rs 60.05 crore this time. As per the revised estimates for 2017- 18, Rashtrapati Bhavan spent Rs 57.45 crore in the last fiscal.

For the Council of Ministers, the allocated budget is nearly Rs 763 crore, almost Rs 20 crore more than the revised estimates from last year, when Rs 743.13 crore was spent under the head. Expenses for Council of Ministers include “expenditure on salaries… and other allowances and travel by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and ex-Prime Ministers”.

The expenses for maintenance of aircraft utilised for “VVIP travel” also come under this. The Supreme Court has been given Rs 251.06 crore, a marginal increase of Rs 4 crore from last budgeted expenditure. The expenses for the apex court provide for its administrative and other expenditure and the salaries and travel expenses for the Chief Justice of India and other judges. It also includes the cost for expenses such as the registry, charges for professional service of personnel deployed for security, maintenance of CCTV and printing of annual report of SC.

With more than 40 per cent hike in its expenditure over last year, the Election Commission has been allocated Rs 267.96 crore this year, compared to Rs 189.79 in 2017-18. Of this, Rs 248.66 crore is for conducting polls, and remaining Rs 19.30 crore is capital outlay for public works.

Special Protection Group, which provides security to the Prime Minister, former PMs and their families, has been budgeted Rs 385 crore this year, Rs 4.50 crore less than last year. Similarly, Intelligence Bureau, responsible for domestic intelligence and counter-intelligence operations, will get Rs 1,876.44 crore — over Rs 6 crore less than what it spent in 2017-18.

