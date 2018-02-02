Union Budget 2018: RSS farm wing happy, labour arm to protest, SJM wary of foreign insurance firms

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Parliament (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Parliament (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The Union Budget has elicited mixed response from different wings of the Sangh Parivar. While Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the RSS’s labourers’ wing, criticised the Budget, calling it “disappointing” for workers and announced demonstrations Friday in protest, the Sangh’s farmers’ wing, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), called it a “farmer-friendly”, even as it exhibited apprehension over implementation of the promise for minimum support price (MSP) of 1.5 times the production cost of crops.

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), which promotes national self-reliance, welcomed the Budget but cautioned the government against engaging foreign insurance companies in implementing the big-ticket health protection scheme.

BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said, “Even though the Budget has, for the first time, given more thrust to rural development, agriculture, health, infrastructure, etc, it has totally neglected workers. Anganwadi workers, ASHA karmis and workers in other schemes, who belong to the poorest paid workers appointed under the Central government, have got nothing as relief in the Budget…”

On MSP for farmers, BKS national general secretary Badrinarayan Chaudhary said, “We have apprehensions given past experiences. We will have to wait and watch what process the government adopts to execute it.” SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said, “The announcement to make Kisan Credit Card available to people in fishing, animal husbandry etc. will help generate non-farm activities in rural areas is (also) a welcome step.”

