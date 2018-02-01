Union Budget 2018 Reactions Live Updates: Arun Jaitley’s Budget focuses on agriculture, healthcare and rural economy

Union Budget, Railway Budget 2018 Reactions Live Updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ahead of presenting the 2018 Budget. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) Union Budget, Railway Budget 2018 Reactions Live Updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ahead of presenting the 2018 Budget. (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the last full Budget of the NDA government with a focus on agriculture, rural economy and healthcare. Continuing with last year’s trend, the government also presented the Railways Budget with the Union Budget. Jaitley began his speech with the assertion that the Modi government “successfully implemented a series of structural reforms” that made India the “fastest growing economy.”

“When our government took over, India was considered one of the fragile five economies of the world, we have reversed it. India is today fastest growing economy,” the Finance Minister said.

On Monday, the government had tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament forecasting a growth of 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the upcoming financial year. GDP growth averaged 7.3 per cent for the period between 2014-15 to 2017-18, the highest among major global economies.

11.45 am: Jaitley announces massive healthcare policy covering 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. He also claimed the programme was world’s largest government funded healthcare programme.

11.00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents Union Budget 2018.

