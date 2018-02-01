Union Budget 2018 Live Updates: Highlights of Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today. This budget, Jaitley’s fifth, is the last full budget of this NDA government before India goes to polls for the General Elections in 2019. This is the first budget after big-ticket economic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax, dynamic fuel pricing, mega PSU bank recapitalisation and more. The Union Budget will also include the Rail Budget, the latter was presented separately till it was decided to present a joint annual budget in 2017.
This budget session kicked off on January 29 when Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Lok Sabha. The survey predicted India’s economy to revive after the slowdown of 2017 and pegged India’s GDP growth rate forecast at 7-7.5 per cent. From 2014-15 to 2017-18, the average GDP growth rate was 7.3 per cent. The survey also found that the tax net widened in the 2017 fiscal with a huge increase in individual taxpayers, rollout of GST and demonetisation.
Here are the sectoral highlights of Budget 2018-19:
Agriculture
Emphasis on generating higher income for farmers, increase production from same land parcels
Minimum support price (MSP) for all upcoming Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production
If market prices are lower than MSP, government would procure produce or ensure farmers get right prices
Agricultural market and infra fund of with corpus of Rs 2,000 will be created for 22,000 gramin agricultural markets and 585 APMCs
Cluster development model of agricultural commodities, emphasis to encourage for organic farming
Allocation for Food Processing Ministry doubled
Operation green to produce farmer producer organisation, logistics, warehousing etc allocation of Rs 500 crore
Export of agri commodity liberised to meet India’s agricultural exports potential of $100 billion
Kisan credit cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers, restructured national bamboo mission with corpus of Rs 1,290 crore
Govt to encourage states to ensure surface solar power is purchased by utilities firms
Rs 10,000 crore to set up two funds to promote fisheries and animal husbandry
Favourable taxation treatment for farmer producers organisations
Agricultural products to be in futures markets
Rs 11 lakh crore for credit for farm sector
Special scheme to manage crop residue
Free gas connections to 8 crore poor women
Rs 16,000 crore for PM Saubhagya Yojana that is connecting 4 crore households with free electricity
Aim to create at least 2 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission
Housing for All by 2022 and PM Awas Yojana (rural)–51 lakh houses for 2018-19, dedicated affordable housing fund
Loans to self help group for women to increase to Rs 75,000 crore
Allocation to National Livelihood Mission of Rs 5,750 crore
Rs 14.34 lakh crore from extra and non-budgetary resources for housing and infrastructure in rural area, to make 321
Health Education and Social Protection
Comprehensive social security program National social assistance program over Rs 9,000 crore
Education in country to be treated without segmentation from KG till class 12
Aim to move from black board to digital board with push for digital technology and e-education
By 2022, every block with over 20,000 tribals and over 50 per cent STs will have a special Eklavya school
10 crore people to get Rs 5 lakh health coverage for hospitalisation every year
Government to move towards universal health coverage
Rs 600 crore for tuberculosis patients who are undergoing treatment
Government to establish two new Schools of Planning and Infrastructure
To address brain drain issue in country, a new scheme to identify bright students studying B Tech in top engineering schools and allow them opportunity to study and do research in IITs and Indian Institute of Science.
Selected students to get special fellowships and will be expected to teach in institutes of higher education, particularly in rural areas
Mudra Yojana lending target of Rs 3 lakh crore
Aim to bring 60 crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana
Integrated BEd programme for teachers proposed to train quality of teachers and education.
Fund for social security and protection of widows and orphaned children.
Special railway university to be set up.
Industry
Mass formalisation of MSME industry after GST and demonetisation
Railways
Total capital expenditure for Indian Railways set at Rs 1,48,528 crore
