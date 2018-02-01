Union Budget 2018 Live Updates: Highlights of Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget

Budget 2018-19 is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget and last full budget of the Narendra Modi led NDA government before Lok Sabha Polls 2019. The Rail Budget will be presented as part of the Union Budget. (Express Photo) Budget 2018-19 is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget and last full budget of the Narendra Modi led NDA government before Lok Sabha Polls 2019. The Rail Budget will be presented as part of the Union Budget. (Express Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 in Parliament today. This budget, Jaitley’s fifth, is the last full budget of this NDA government before India goes to polls for the General Elections in 2019. This is the first budget after big-ticket economic reforms like the Goods and Services Tax, dynamic fuel pricing, mega PSU bank recapitalisation and more. The Union Budget will also include the Rail Budget, the latter was presented separately till it was decided to present a joint annual budget in 2017.

This budget session kicked off on January 29 when Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in Lok Sabha. The survey predicted India’s economy to revive after the slowdown of 2017 and pegged India’s GDP growth rate forecast at 7-7.5 per cent. From 2014-15 to 2017-18, the average GDP growth rate was 7.3 per cent. The survey also found that the tax net widened in the 2017 fiscal with a huge increase in individual taxpayers, rollout of GST and demonetisation.

Here are the sectoral highlights of Budget 2018-19:

Agriculture

Emphasis on generating higher income for farmers, increase production from same land parcels

Minimum support price (MSP) for all upcoming Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production

If market prices are lower than MSP, government would procure produce or ensure farmers get right prices

Agricultural market and infra fund of with corpus of Rs 2,000 will be created for 22,000 gramin agricultural markets and 585 APMCs

Cluster development model of agricultural commodities, emphasis to encourage for organic farming

Allocation for Food Processing Ministry doubled

Operation green to produce farmer producer organisation, logistics, warehousing etc allocation of Rs 500 crore

Export of agri commodity liberised to meet India’s agricultural exports potential of $100 billion

Kisan credit cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers, restructured national bamboo mission with corpus of Rs 1,290 crore

Govt to encourage states to ensure surface solar power is purchased by utilities firms

Rs 10,000 crore to set up two funds to promote fisheries and animal husbandry

Favourable taxation treatment for farmer producers organisations

Agricultural products to be in futures markets

Rs 11 lakh crore for credit for farm sector

Special scheme to manage crop residue

Free gas connections to 8 crore poor women

Rs 16,000 crore for PM Saubhagya Yojana that is connecting 4 crore households with free electricity

Aim to create at least 2 crore toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission

Housing for All by 2022 and PM Awas Yojana (rural)–51 lakh houses for 2018-19, dedicated affordable housing fund

Loans to self help group for women to increase to Rs 75,000 crore

Allocation to National Livelihood Mission of Rs 5,750 crore

Rs 14.34 lakh crore from extra and non-budgetary resources for housing and infrastructure in rural area, to make 321

Health Education and Social Protection

Comprehensive social security program National social assistance program over Rs 9,000 crore

Education in country to be treated without segmentation from KG till class 12

Aim to move from black board to digital board with push for digital technology and e-education

By 2022, every block with over 20,000 tribals and over 50 per cent STs will have a special Eklavya school

10 crore people to get Rs 5 lakh health coverage for hospitalisation every year

Government to move towards universal health coverage

Rs 600 crore for tuberculosis patients who are undergoing treatment

Government to establish two new Schools of Planning and Infrastructure

To address brain drain issue in country, a new scheme to identify bright students studying B Tech in top engineering schools and allow them opportunity to study and do research in IITs and Indian Institute of Science.

Selected students to get special fellowships and will be expected to teach in institutes of higher education, particularly in rural areas

Mudra Yojana lending target of Rs 3 lakh crore

Aim to bring 60 crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana

Integrated BEd programme for teachers proposed to train quality of teachers and education.

Fund for social security and protection of widows and orphaned children.

Special railway university to be set up.

Industry

Mass formalisation of MSME industry after GST and demonetisation

Railways

Total capital expenditure for Indian Railways set at Rs 1,48,528 crore

