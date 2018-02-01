Budget history: Anecdotes you should be aware of

The Narendra Modi government will be presenting its last full budget before the 2019 general elections. The 2017 budget was unique in two ways: it was for the first time in 90 years that a railway budget has not been tabled. And the budget presentation date was advanced to February 1 so as to speed up the process of obtaining legislative approval and making funds available from March 1.

From The Indian Express’ Economic Series written by Shaju Vikraman, we look at four such instances unique to the Union Budget of India.

When Chidambaram tabled the budget as Finance Minister but sat in Opposition benches when it was put to vote

Finance Minister P Chidambaram arriving at Parliament house to present the budget 1997-98. (Source: Express archive photo by Virendra Singh) Finance Minister P Chidambaram arriving at Parliament house to present the budget 1997-98. (Source: Express archive photo by Virendra Singh)

In 1996, after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government fell in just 13 days after being sworn in, Janata Dal leader H D Deve Gowda went on to head a rainbow coalition. He appointed P Chidambaram, who was in the Tamil Maanila Congress at that time, as his Finance Minister. Encouraged by the fact that the Deve Gowda government, which was supported by the Congress from the outside, wouldn’t survive for long, Chidambaram went all out.

Income tax slabs were 15 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent back in the day. But it all changed when Chidambaram slashed the income tax rates to 10 per cent, 20 per cent, 30 per cent. Customs duty was reduced by 10 per cent, bringing the rate to 40 per cent, and corporate surcharge was brought to zero per cent.

The government also raised the cap on foreign investment in Indian companies by up to 30 per cent. The budget also saw the introduction of Voluntary Disclosure of Income Scheme or VDIS, which was hugely successful in helping the government mobilise close to Rs 11,000 crore of unaccounted money.

By the end of March, the Gowda government fell and Chidambaram was no longer the Finance Minister when the budget was put to vote. Speaking on behalf of the treasury benches, Chidambaram appealed to the House to pass this “Dream Budget”.

He, however, retained the portfolio after the Tamila Maanila Congress joined the I K Gujaral government.

Why the budget presentation was moved to 11 am from 5 pm

Finance Minister Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha with Montek Singh Ahluwalia at a pre-budget meeting.

In a departure from the colonial-era tradition of presenting the budget at 5 pm, the Vajpayee government presented its second union budget at 11 am. Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and his ministry colleagues were of the view that it would be sensible to move to a morning slot as it would lead to a far more informed debate on the budget. Another reason was Sinha would be exhausted after giving countless interviews to the media till late in the night. This prompted him to think of moving the budget to morning.

The other changes that followed the change in timing were: A slimmer version of the budget document, which was printed in both English and Hindi, was unveiled. The accompanying documents — apart from the Finance Minister’s speech — that were printed on white sheets gave way to colour coding. The expenditure budget, the receipts budget, the financial statement, memorandum and associated documents were all marked in different colours — red, orange, blue — making the job easier for those looking for information specifically on a particular aspect of the Budget.

When the BJP came back to power after ten years in 2014, a decision was taken in 2016 to scrap the Railway budget presentation and subsume it into the union budget. This signalled an end to populist measures where Railway ministers announced new projects based on political factors.

More importantly, the date of the budget presentation was advanced to February 1 so as to speed up the process of obtaining legislative approval and making funds from March 1.

When the budget couldn’t be presented as per schedule

Finance Minister Dr Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh . (Source: Express archive photo by RK Dayal)

In 1991, when the government struggled to finance essential imports — oil and fertilisers — to repay official debt, the RBI pledged 46.91 tonnes of gold with the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan to raise $400 million.

Knowing that an outright sale of gold would face opposition, it was decided that gold confiscated from smugglers by the government would be pledged as collateral to banks.

The budget could not be presented by the end of February as per the schedule as the Chandra Shekar government ran into trouble after the Congress withdrew its support. The second blow came when India’s sovereign rating was downgraded by global credit-rating agencies, making it virtually impossible to raise even short-term funds.

Things turned bleak for India when global lenders stopped extending loans. India was forced to pledge its gold when its foreign exchange reserves were fast running out.

After two banks insisted on physical delivery of gold, the government faced plenty of challenges in terms of air-lifting the consignments and ensuring that the gold met the requisite standards.

As the economic situation improved, the government repurchased the gold before December that year and transferred it to the RBI.

The first time a multi-crore loan waiver scheme was announced in the budget

Finance Minister Madhu Dandavate giving final touches to the budget in his the ffice on budget eve in Delhi. (Source: Express archive photo by RL Chopra) Finance Minister Madhu Dandavate giving final touches to the budget in his the ffice on budget eve in Delhi. (Source: Express archive photo by RL Chopra)

On the back of farmers’ unrest in 2017, governments at both the Centre and the states have announced loan waiver schemes for distressed farmers. Sounding a warning to the central government, the RBI and state-owned banks adviced it against extending debt relief to farmers as it would disrupt credit discipline and encourage borrowers to default on loans.

With eight states going to polls this year, including the agrarian state of Madhya Pradesh, it will be interesting to see whether Union Finance Minister will announce any new measures to alleviate the debt burden on farmers.

During the time of V P Singh’s National Front administration, Finance Minister Madhu Dandavate said the government will waive outstanding debts of farmers and artisans up to Rs 10,000. In the 1990 union budget, announced that the government will bear the fiscal cost of the waiver, which was Rs 10,000 crore, by compensating the banks. The relief scheme, however, excluded wilful defaulters. In his budget, Dandavate made it clear that the scheme would neither be extended nor repeated.

Similarly, in 2008, Finance Minister Chidambaram announced that overdue loans, estimated to be around Rs 50,000 crore, will be waived. The year saw the economy grow at 8 per cent and the revenue and fiscal deficits decline.

RBI Governor Y V Reddy had defended the government’s move, saying the farm sector has seen a growth of just 1 per cent when the rest of the economy grew at near double digits.

