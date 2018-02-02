Union Budget 2018 not for small and medium sector: Punjab SAD councillor

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the Union Budget at Parliament on Thursday. (PTI photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the Union Budget at Parliament on Thursday. (PTI photo)

WITH NO special scheme announced to boost small and medium industry and no special announcement for bicycle and hosiery industry for is Ludhiana is known, the sector labelled Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget as not being industry friendly.

Jagbir Singh Sokhi, president of Ludhiana sewing machine industry and also a SAD councillor, said, “No doubt I am a politician hailing from SAD which is an alliance with BJP. However, I cannot close my eyes if something is wrong. Over 50 per cent of the economy is being supported by MSMEs, but there was no mention about this sector.”

“Rising steel prices are bothering us a lot, but Finance Minister did not speak anything about setting up of regulatory commission to control its prices. Already, Arun Jaitley had admitted last month that funding to SME sector is only 17 per cent against the 33 per cent required. So, I will not call it an industry friendly budget. No doubt corporate sector has been given a relief where now corporate houses with turnover of upto Rs 250 crore per annum can pay 25 per cent tax which was earlier 30 per cent,” he added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App