Punjab: Experts term Union Budget 2018 a ‘cruel joke, poll stunt’ 

ALTHOUGH Union Budget is generally being perceived as “pro-farmer” and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has kept aside a big amount for the rural, agriculture and allied sectors ( Rs 1,87,223 crore), some farmer organisations in Punjab called it a “cruel joke” and an “election stunt” before 2019 general election. Some experts are also doubtful about its implementation owing to several unexplained terms.

“It is a ‘shall be and will be’ budget as Jaitley has promised to implement Swaminathan commission recommendations by setting up of MSP for the crops to give farmers 50 per cent return over the production cost from the coming kharif season but can they explain that how they will do this magic of providing 1.5 times higher price of the crop?,” questioned Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakunda General Secretary Jagmohan Singh, adding that they had not explained any concrete plan.

“Even economists will be surprised from this proposal of government on1.5 times price of crop as according to government’s own survey report the total production cost of wheat is Rs 2,408 per quintal but government is providing Rs 1,625 MSP per quintal and if 50 per cent more is given, even then it will come to Rs 2,420 per quintal, which is equal to actual production cost and one can imagine what farmers will get,” said he.

Prof Gian Singh, who retired from economics department of Patiala University and had conducted several studies on farming, said the Budget was a “cruel joke” with the farmers. “Giving 1.5 times higher price of the crop is a big announcement for farmers but practically, nothing will come to their lap because the calculations of the crop productions by the Centre are not correct and when the exact price would be taken then farmers will remain empty handed despite getting 1.5 times higher price of the crop. This budget is silent about the diversification, farm labourers and land less farmers, he said.

Sukhdev Singh Kokari Kalan, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan and Ekta) said the Budget has disappointed them. “In the past 15 years, over three lakh farmers have committed suicide including over 16,000 farmers and farm labourers in Punjab but this budget is totally silent over the issue and here is no plan to stop these suicides,” he said, adding that this government is as silent as on ‘farmers’ suicide’ as if it is no issue in the country. “If government was actually serious about the farmers’ plight it should have announced total debt waiver of all the farmers of the country,” he said.

“This is a political stunt before 2019 Lok Sabha election and what does it cost to government to making false promises,” he said. “This budget has nothing for marginal, small farmers and farm labourers,” said Kokari Kalan.

