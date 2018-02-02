Union Budget 2018 balanced, everyone will reap benefits, says PHD chamber

Delegates during Budget Viewing Session at PHD Chamber in Sector 31, Chandigarh while Union Finance Minister presenting Union Budget 2018 on Thursday.(Express Photo by Kamelshwar Singh) Delegates during Budget Viewing Session at PHD Chamber in Sector 31, Chandigarh while Union Finance Minister presenting Union Budget 2018 on Thursday.(Express Photo by Kamelshwar Singh)

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has termed the Union Budget “balanced” as “every citizen will reap benefits from it although it majorly empowers farmers and rural population”.

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the budget in the Parliament on Thursday, a simultaneous screening was held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sector 31, Chandigarh.

R K Saboo, former president of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the budget is good for all. “It balances all parameters leading to better quality of life. The budget has taken MSME sector into account. Other areas such as agriculture, health, education and defence will also receive benefits,” he said.

Amarjit Goyal, former chairman of the Punjab Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The central government has opened a new gateway for industrialists, especially small entrepreneurs, by allowing defence manufacturing to MSMEs and private sector industries. This will help the industrialists promote Make in India initiative.”

Sukhwinder Khanna, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department, who was present at the budget screening, said that the most important aspect of the budget is its focus on increasing the economic strength of the country. “Many policies of tax simplification are being implemented. After the implementation of Goods and Services Tax by the government, there has been a huge increase in the number of tax payers,” she said.

R S Sachdeva, Chairman of Punjab Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciated the “special scheme to tackle air pollution and stubble burning”. He also hailed the “relief to the farmers”, saying that those from Punjab and Haryana will be directly benefitted.

Ashok Khanna, former president of the chamber of commerce and industry, said the relief and attention provided through health insurance will bring down insecurity and corruption.

