Parkash Singh Badal hails Union Budget 2018 as ‘farmer-friendly’

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo) Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo)

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday hailed the Union Budget for 2018-19 as “farmer friendly and people-oriented” and said that linking MSP with costs of production, the emphasis on agricultural exports, value addition of farm produce through increased outlay for food processing industry and focus on rural economy and development were the most welcome and unique features of this budget.

Badal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for “courageously introducing a priority-shift in governmental investments into agriculture and rural sectors, especially the commitment to ensure MSPs equal to 1.50 times of the farmers’ costs in

investment.”

“This is the first concrete step towards meeting the goal of implementing the Swaminathan recommendation of ensuring 100 per cent profits for farmers on costs on production.The Budget carries the stamp of Jaitley’s concern for farmers in general and for Punjab farmers in particular,” Badal said in a statement. Earlier, Badal he met party workers at the party’s head office and watched the budget proceedings on TV.

