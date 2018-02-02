Union Budget 2018, Expert explains: The great reset continues

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before presenting the Union Budget 2018 at the Parliament (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before presenting the Union Budget 2018 at the Parliament (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Written by Ashu Suyash

In the next fiscal, the Indian economy is expected to gain momentum, driven by fading impact of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, strong cyclical global recovery, and expectation of a normal monsoon.

That was the setting for next fiscal’s budget — coming in a pre-election year — and that gave the government leeway to distribute some largesse, bite a few bullets, and take forward its reforms agenda — simultaneously. So the great reset continues.

That the government did so will prove salutary in the years to come only if implemented in both letter and spirit: On one side, consumption should get a boost, and on the other, there are initiatives to create efficient markets.

But the fiscal math is somewhat worrisome as there is a risk of slippage. Fiscal deficit this year is expected at 3.5 per cent of GDP, or 30 basis points more than the forecast, and for next fiscal, it is 20 basis points more than forecast at 3.20 per cent.

The social footprint of the pronouncements is expected to be sweeping. There is something for rural India, farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises. Women entrepreneurs, too, get a special mention. Most importantly, in one gigantic move, it tries to change the Indian healthcare paradigm. Imagine the scale being attempted through the National Health Protection Scheme: Today, 40 crore citizens are covered under health insurance. The new plan is to take that number to 90 crore. In other words, coverage expands from one-third of citizens to two-thirds. This will challenge institutional capacity — be it about qualified doctors, nurses, or claims processes.

The other noteworthy step is the government’s determination to deepen India’s corporate bond market via three facilitations: Asking large corporates to meet 25 per cent of funding needs through this market; persuading regulatory recognition for ‘A’ rating category bond investments; and pushing for uniform stamp duty on bond issuances. These will structurally change India’s financing landscape over time — taking a chunk of the market away from the traditional banking channel, and also engender greater credit market efficiencies. This has been long due. However, in the short term, a slower path towards fiscal consolidation could lead to higher interest rates, thus reducing the relative competitiveness of bonds versus bank loans. Yet this cyclical disadvantage does not materially alter the impact of structural benefits that can arise from the other three measures, once they are implemented. These include more issuers accessing bond markets, availability of greater investment opportunities, and greater ease and efficiency in the issuance process.

