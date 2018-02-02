Union Budget 2018: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur hails health protection scheme

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (file photo) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (file photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday hailed the Union Budget for the ‘National Health Protection Scheme’ that aims to provide free health care benefits to 10 crore people with Rs 5 lakh as insurance cover for every family for critical ailments to cover poorest of poor under the scheme.

Reacting to the Union Budget presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Chief Minister said he had been looking for some kind of initiative on the health care infrastructure and the Centre has really addressed his concern and also that of the country.

He also lauded the decision of providing Minimum Support Price to the farmers in Union Budget 2018 and said that this was a step for increasing the income of the farmers and helping them tremendously.

Chief Minister said that the Union Ministry of Road Surface and Transport had sanctioned 69 National Highways for the state but the Congress never ever pushed with even inviting tenders for preparation of Detailed Project Report. Roads are the life line of the people and with the announcement in Union Budget regarding connecting 3000 habitations with roads under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in the state will give added boost to the road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

He also welcomed the Budget mention of completion of Rohtang Tunnel soon. This will be a big boon to tourism, besides addressing country’s strategic needs.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, however, called the Budget “most disappointing” for Himachal Pradesh.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App