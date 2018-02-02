Haryana CM praises Union Budget 2018, farmers unmoved

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Union Budget 2018 Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hailed Union Budget 2018

While Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu hailed the Union Budget describing it as “agriculture-based budget”, farmer leaders from the state were not impressed with with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s agri push.

“It has been principally assured in the Budget to give Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops with 50 per cent profit over and above the cost of production,” said Capt Abhimanyu. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar added, “The Rs 2,000-crore fund for developing agricultural markets would help the farmers in marketing their produce where they can get the maximum price.”

Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar claimed that the announcements in Union Budget would help in implementation of Haryana’s proposed peri-urban agriculture concept in National Capital Region.

But the state president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Gurnam Singh Chaduni dismissed the MSP promise as “Jumla (empty promise)” by PM Narendra Modi’s government. “There is need of exclusively Rs 1 lakh crore budgetary provision to offer 50 per cent profit over and above the production cost of crops while the BJP government has increased its budget allocation by just Rs 5,000 crore this year in comparison to previous budget for agriculture sector,” said Chaduni.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App