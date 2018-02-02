Union Budget 2018: E-way bill system for transport of goods on hold

Trucks at a toll plaza. Under a proposed nationwide electronic way bill under the GST regime, smoother transition of goods between states had been expected. However, the February 1 rollout of the interstate e-way bill has been deferred. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Trucks at a toll plaza. Under a proposed nationwide electronic way bill under the GST regime, smoother transition of goods between states had been expected. However, the February 1 rollout of the interstate e-way bill has been deferred. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Following technical glitches, the government deferred Thursday the rollout of an e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods exceeding Rs 50,000 in value and 10 km in travel. “In view of difficulties faced by the trade in generating e-way bill due to initial technological glitches, it has been decided to extend the trial phase for generation of e-way bill, both for inter and intra-state movement of goods. It will be applicable from a date to be notified,” the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said in a tweet. CBEC Chairman Vanaja Sarna had held a review meeting Monday to discuss streamlining of the system. Sources said that along with inter-state e-way bill generation by all states, 17 states also started generating such permits for intra-state movement of goods, which created pressure on the portal.

NIC, in collaboration with GST Network (GSTN), had been conducting trial runs for the e-way bill system since January 16, during which about 2.84 lakh such permits were issued on the portal.

As the GST revenues started to slide in October, the GST Council had decided in December on early implementation of the e-way bill system for inter-state movement of goods from February 1 as against the earlier proposed deadline of April 1, 2018. June 1 was approved as the rollout date for the e-way bill mechanism for both inter-state and intra-state movement of goods, with the states having the option to choose their own deadlines for implementation for intra-state movement of goods before June 1, 2018.

