Union Budget 2018, Expert Explains: For Make in India in long term, dent on consumer pockets for now, says M S Mani

Finance Minister said cryptocurrencies will not be legal tender in India. We should wait and watch whether further regulatory action is contemplated. Finance Minister said cryptocurrencies will not be legal tender in India. We should wait and watch whether further regulatory action is contemplated.

Written by M S Mani

Several expectations of the Union Budget 2018, including from those who had predicted it would be a populist Budget with several sops for the common man, have now been laid to rest as the Budget appears to have the potential of denting the wallet. While consumers who had grappled first with demonetisation, followed by GST, were expecting a budget that would be easier on wallets, it appears that for several products there could be an increase in prices following customs duty increases. In a departure from previous years, we have seen, after almost a decade, a significant increase in the customs duties on several products. While this is ostensibly to promote manufacturing, which will drive employment creation and investment, consumers will again have to bear the pain of diminishing wallets in the near term in the hope of long-term benefits to the economy.

In December 2017, the rate of import duties were raised on mobile phones, TV sets, digital cameras, microwave ovens, LED bulbs and other consumer electronic products. Accordingly, imported smartphones were subject to a basic customs duty of 15 per cent and the import duty on TV sets too was doubled. This led to a rise in prices of such imported products by approximately 3.5 per cent. The Budget proposes to raise customs duties on mobile phones, LCD parts etc further to 20 per cent, which could lead to price increases by manufacturers. For instance, a 64GB iPhone X, priced at Rs 89,000, went up to Rs 92,430 and could now go up to Rs 95,200.

Import duties on various consumer products have been increased to encourage the ‘Make in India’ concept. It will now be even more expensive to drink imported fruit and vegetable juices as the customs duty has been increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. So stock up on those juices from your grocer before he imports the next consignment.

Other luxury products such as sunglasses, perfumes, cosmetics, preparations for oral hygiene, toilet preparations etc will become expensive as custom duty on these has been increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Also, it has been proposed to raise the duty on imported footwear from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Other rate changes that are likely to prove dearer to the consumer’s pocket are illustrated in the table.

While it is difficult to quantify the product-specific price increase that would result from these customs duty increases, it would be prudent to expect a price increase in the range of 4-8 per cent in the future. While customs duty hikes have largely caused a dent on pockets, there is some relief by way of reduction in import duties on raw cashewnuts.

As global fuel prices head higher, India has taken steps to brace itself. Basic excise duty has been reduced by Rs 2 per litre on branded and unbranded petrol and diesel. However, this has been offset by an increase in Road & Infra Cess by a similar amount. On a net basis, there will not be any reduction in fuel prices despite reduction in excise duty.

There was a note of caution for those who invest in cryptocurrencies as the Finance Minister said that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin etc will not be considered legal tender in India. We should wait and watch whether any further regulatory action on this sector is contemplated.

Budget 2018 has also proposed a new surcharge to finance social welfare schemes such as education, housing and social security. Social welfare surcharge at 10 per cent on imported goods has been introduced to abolish the existing 3 per cent cess, which is education cess and secondary higher education cess. There is also some relief to the middle class in the form of affordable housing.Overall, the Budget will make many things expensive for the common man in the near term, while being progressive in encouraging manufacturing in the country in the long term.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App