Union Budget 2018: Economists, farmers in Punjab fear MSP hike promise may be ‘jumla’

EVEN AS Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in his Budget speech Thursday that Minimum Support Price (MSP) of all kharif commodities from the coming season by at least 1.5 times their cost of production, on the lines of MS Swaminathan commission report, economists and farmer unions in Punjab are taking the promise with a pinch of salt.

Saying that they had a “deficit of trust” as far as the Centre’s promise of raising MSP was concerned, some economists and farmer leaders in the state said they were wary that the announcement may not be “jumla” of the Centre.

K R Lakhanpal, former Punjab chief secretary and chairman of Punjab expenditure and governance reforms commission, said, “They have made an announcement but there is no allocation for the same in the budget. They do not realise that the implementation of this promise is not going to be easy. It will be more difficult than demonetisation and GST. Nobody knows how will it affect the consumer price index.”

Economist Prof Sucha Singh Gill said the Centre had lost its credibility on the issue of MSP. “Nobody trusts the promise. They had made a promise in their manifesto in 2014 Lok Sabha elections that they would implement the Swaminathan commission report and later gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that they cannot do it. Who will trust them now?” he asked.

Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the promise did not mean much. “The devil is in the cost of production and how they calculate it. A member of Niti Ayog, Ramesh Chand, has suggested a formula. If they follow it, it will be fine. Otherwise we cannot say anything at this juncture.”

Farmers leaders, too, came down heavily on the promise. Sukhdev Singh Kokri, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) said, “They are not even giving farmers a lollypop but just showing it to them. We cannot trust them since there is no budgetary allocation.”

Onkar Singh Agoul, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), called it a “lie”. “They gave an affidavit in the apex court that they cannot raise the MSP. They have made another promise that the income of farmers would be doubled in 2022. But the report of economic survey tabled in the Lok Sabha recently stated that the farmers income has gone down. The MSP is also a similar jumla.”

