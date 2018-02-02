Punjab CM Amarinder Singh terms Union Budget as ‘anti-farmer’ 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has dismissed the Union budget as “non-visionary and anti-farmer” and “disappointing” for the state, with the Union finance minister having failed to address most of the issues raised by Punjab at the pre-budget meeting.

“Not only did the budget not contain any announcement on farm loan waiver, it also failed to implement the Swaminathan Committee report in toto, making it clear that the Central government did not recognise the agrarian distress of the state’s farmers,” the CM said in a statement. “Punjab, which has implemented loan waiver for the beleaguered farmers despite severe financial constraints, had expected something on it in the budget,” he said, adding that the central government should have taken some initiative in this regard.

“The Government of India has miserably failed to share its responsibility in the budget towards the farmers, who have provided food security to the nation,” the CM said. Reacting cautiously to the proposed hike in MSP of crops to fix it at 1.5 times the cost, Amarinder said while the details would need to be examined, on the face of it, the Centre should have implemented the Swaminathan Committee report in full.

He said if the central government was serious about the issue, it should implement the report of Niti Ayog member Ramesh Chand on the issue.

He also criticised the Government of India’s failure to accede to the request of the states to change the funding pattern of the centrally sponsored schemes to 90:10 from the present 60:40 in any of the sectors.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App