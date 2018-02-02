Union Budget 2018: Ambiguities in agricultural sector plans, says AAP

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on Thursday. ( PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on Thursday. ( PTI Photo)

Reacting to the proposed increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture sector announced in the Union Budget, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said there was an ambiguity in the announcement.

“It is too early to verify the claims of the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget on the government’s commitment to the farmers and launching of ‘Operation Green’,” said Kanwar Sandhu, senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA.

Sandhu said that while Jaitley has talked about increasing the MSP for the kharif crop to 50 per cent above the production cost, as recommended by Dr Swaminathan Committee, the crucial part which is still unclear is how the “cost” will be calculated.

“Will it include just the input cost or will it also include the cost of family labour plus land rent, and other costs? Besides, which all kharif crops will be covered – will it include Maize, Millet, Jowar, Turmeric etc or only crops like Rice and Cotton? All this should have been explained in the Budget speech,” Sandhu said.

He added that while the FM spoke doubling the farmers’ income, where was the budget provided for it. “He has increased the money for food processing – we will wait to see how much of it comes to Punjab. Union government will be hard pressed to deliver, especially after the way the potato crop has been insulted by poor pricing in recent days resulting in the farmers being forced to throw the crop on roads,” Sandhu said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App