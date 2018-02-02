Union Budget 2018: Ally TDP says ‘disappointed’, Naidu convenes party meeting

A moment before presenting the budget at the Parliament (Express) A moment before presenting the budget at the Parliament (Express)

While the BJP hailed the Budget, its coalition partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed “disappointment” over the omission of issues concerning Andhra Pradesh from the document. “Many pressing issues like the railway zone, funding of state capital project Amravati and the Polavaram project have not been addressed,” said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and TDP Parliamentary Party leader Y S Chowdary. Party president and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, according to him, has convened a meeting of party leaders Sunday to discuss the matter.

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu welcomed the Budget given its focus on rural economy and the agriculture sector. However, he maintained, he was “not happy” that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had not touched the issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

Another BJP ally, Akali Dal, described the Budget as “farmer-friendly and people-oriented”. Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal said the linking of minimum support price with the cost of production, emphasis on agriculture exports, increased outlay for food processing industry and focus on rural economy were most welcome features of this Budget.

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Budget: “It’s a negative, super flop and big bluff Budget.” BJD leader in the Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab said, “The concern about rural impoverishment and unemployment has been addressed in the Budget.”

JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said Jaitley needed to be applauded for his initiatives on agriculture, health and education. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “The budget contained nothing for Bihar.” CPI(M) leader in the Lok Sabha leader Mohammad Salim dubbed the Budget a “big jumla”.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App