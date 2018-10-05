Union Budget 2018: 10.5 per cent hike for MHA, gets Rs 92,000 crore

At the Parliament, a moment before his budget speech (Express) At the Parliament, a moment before his budget speech (Express)

Union Home Ministry’s budgetary provisions have been pegged at over Rs 92,600 crore for the next fiscal, a hike of 10.5 per cent over 2017-18, with a special emphasis on improving infrastructure of the police forces. Delhi Police, which maintains law and order in the national capital, has been allocated Rs 6,946.28 crore, while Rs 1,750 crore has been allocated for the development of border infrastructure, amidst tension along the Indo-Pak and Sino-Indian borders.

The Home Ministry has got Rs 92,679.86 crore for 2018-19, which is 10.5 per cent more than Rs 83,823.30 crore given in 2017-18, according to the budget papers. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is engaged in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and often deployed in internal security duties, has been allocated Rs 20,268 crore for 2018-19, in comparison to Rs 18,720.08 crore given in 2017-18.

The Border Security Force, which guards the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh border, has been allocated Rs 17,118.64 crore this fiscal, in comparison to Rs 16,188.74 crore given in 2017-18.

The total allocation to Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard, is Rs 62,741.31 crore, in comparison to Rs 58,148.80 crore in 2017-18.

The Intelligence Bureau has been allocated Rs 1,876.44 crore, which is Rs 6.26 crore less than the amount given in the last fiscal. The Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, former prime ministers and their close family members, has been allocated Rs 385 crore, in comparison to Rs 389.50 crore given in 2017-18.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App