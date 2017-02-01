Union Budget 2017: When Arun Jaitley read a couplet to drive home point over demonetisation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Parliament on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Parliament on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament is a serious business. Over the years, however, our finance ministers have resorted to Urdu poetry to break the seriousness in the House and also to drive home the logic of proposing their policies for the next fiscal. This year, demonetisation and removing black money from the system seem to be the recurring theme.

Presenting the Budget on Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley used this couplet:

Nayi dunya hai naya daur hai, nayi hai uumang

Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang dhangh

Raushni aake jo andheroon se takdai hai

Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang

Taking a jibe at previous governments (read Congress) through these lines, Jaitley again reiterated the point that this government has brought a remarkable change in way black money should be fought.

