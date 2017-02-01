Union Budget 2017: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget and Railway Budget for 2017-18 in parliament on Wednesday. Here is a list of what gets cheaper and what gets dearer in the new financial year. This time around, the budget did not impact the price of commodities and consumer items across the board. Though the reduced impact on price changes may also be attributed to the GST that is awaiting rollout. GST subsumes nearly all central and state indirect taxes and the government may look to let GST guide the change once it kicks in.

Here is what got cheaper after the budget:

Booking train tickets online–No change in train fares and removal of service charge while booking tickets on IRCTC website along with competitive pricing of tickets

RO membrane elements for purifiers for household use

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)

Solar tempered glass used in solar panels–the budget gives a big push on solar energy and assured electricity to all by 2019.

Fuel cell based power generator systems and wind-operated energy generators

Vegetable tanning extracts that are used for tanning leather products

Point of Sale machines card and fingerprint readers

Group insurance for Defence services

Items that will get more expensive:

Cigarettes, tobacco, pan masala, bidis, cheroots

LED lamps

Cashew nuts (roasted and salted)

Aluminium ores and concentrates

Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres

Silver coins and medallions

Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones

