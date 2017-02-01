Union Budget 2017: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget and Railway Budget for 2017-18 in parliament on Wednesday. Here is a list of what gets cheaper and what gets dearer in the new financial year. This time around, the budget did not impact the price of commodities and consumer items across the board. Though the reduced impact on price changes may also be attributed to the GST that is awaiting rollout. GST subsumes nearly all central and state indirect taxes and the government may look to let GST guide the change once it kicks in.
WATCH VIDEO | Budget 2017: 5 Things You Need To Understand
Here is what got cheaper after the budget:
Booking train tickets online–No change in train fares and removal of service charge while booking tickets on IRCTC website along with competitive pricing of tickets
RO membrane elements for purifiers for household use
Liquefied natural gas (LNG)
Solar tempered glass used in solar panels–the budget gives a big push on solar energy and assured electricity to all by 2019.
Fuel cell based power generator systems and wind-operated energy generators
Vegetable tanning extracts that are used for tanning leather products
Point of Sale machines card and fingerprint readers
Group insurance for Defence services
WATCH VIDEO | Budget 2017: Changes in Personal Tax Rates
Items that will get more expensive:
Cigarettes, tobacco, pan masala, bidis, cheroots
LED lamps
Cashew nuts (roasted and salted)
Aluminium ores and concentrates
Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres
Silver coins and medallions
WATCH VIDEO | Budget 2017: Inflation Been Checked, 36 Per Cent Increase In FDI, Demonetisation Blues To End Soon, Says Finance Minister Arun Jaitely
Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones