Twitter partners with CNBC-TV18, SBI for Budget 2017 coverage

Twitter is set to ‘amplify’ this year’s budget session coverage as it got on board CNBC-TV18 and SBI for the first Twitter Amplify deal in the news category, the micro blogging site announced Wednesday. As part of the deal, CNBC-TV18 will be pushing pre-budget expectation videos through its Twitter handle; on budget day, it will live-stream Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s speech on Twitter via Preiscope Producer; post budget, there will be a comprehensive coverage of the budget, with detailed discussions on the impact of budget announcements and “specially produced industry reaction videos” on Twitter.

“People come to Twitter for live breaking news and what’s happening in the world today. We are delighted to have SBI and CNBC-TV18 on board for making Budget 2017 accessible to Indians around the world. The Amplify partnership helps surface the best of the Budget 2017 content on Twitter, making it easier for anyone interested in India to discover the latest news and share their thoughts on the platform as it breaks in real time.” said Viral Jani, Head of TV and Entertainment Partnerships at Twitter India.

Twitter Amplify allows publishers to monetise video content produced by news or entertainment sites. It aims to assist advertisers in reaching a wider audience and sponsor exclusive content.

