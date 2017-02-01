Union Budget 2017: 10 themes Arun Jaitley spoke of in his budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, centre, holds a briefcase containing federal budget documents as he arrives to present the budget in Parliament house accompanied by junior finance ministers Santosh Gangwar, right, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, left, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, centre, holds a briefcase containing federal budget documents as he arrives to present the budget in Parliament house accompanied by junior finance ministers Santosh Gangwar, right, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, left, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting the budget for fiscal year 2017-18, listed ten themes that will encompass the government’s growth agenda for the next year. The budget comes months after the government’s move to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in a bid to cut down on corruption, flush out black money and strike at the roots of funding of counterfeit notes.

These are the ten themes that the finance minister spoke of:

* Farmers: For whom we have committed to double their income in five years

* Rural population: Providing employment and basic infrastructure

* Youth: Energising them through education skills and jobs

* Poor and the underprevileged: Strengthening the system of social security and affordable housing

* Infrastructure for efficiency, productivity and quality of life

* Financial sector: Growth and stability through stronger institutions

* Digital economy for speedy accountability and transparency

* Public service: Effective governance and efficient service delivery through people’s participation

* Prudent fiscal management to ensure optimal deployment of resources and preserve financial stability

* Tax administration: Honouring the honest

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd