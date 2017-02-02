Shortcomings in bud should be addressed: Sasikala

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday said though the union budget has welcoming features, the shortcomings should be looked into and addressed and the country should be taken on the growth path. (Representational Image) AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday said though the union budget has welcoming features, the shortcomings should be looked into and addressed and the country should be taken on the growth path. (Representational Image)

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday said though the union budget has welcoming features, the shortcomings should be looked into and addressed and the country should be taken on the growth path. Welcoming initiatives like thrust on farm-centric rural spending, she, however, said allocations should be properly implemented with adequate earmarking for the state.

On the budget seeking to lower the tax burden on small tax payers with income in the lowest slab of Rs 2.5-5 lakh by halving their tax rate to 5 per cent, the leader said similar tax relief should have been given to those falling in other slabs. Sasikala expressed regret that though setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu had been announced in the previous budget, work was yet to start. She demanded that funds should be allocated and work should start immediately.

The AIADMK chief also pointed out that no new railway projects and no new trains had been announced for Tamil Nadu in the rail budget merged with the general budget.