Union Budget 2017: Rs 3 lakh cash transaction limit will add to woes of horticulture, poultry sectors

Over the last two months, there have been numerous cases where traders’ cheques bounced but farmers have very few redressal methods to turn to. Express Photo Over the last two months, there have been numerous cases where traders’ cheques bounced but farmers have very few redressal methods to turn to. Express Photo

One of the many pushes included in the Union Budget for promotion of cashless transactions is a decision to ban cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, during his Budget speech, said the move was proposed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for black money and the government had accepted it. The move, however, will add to the troubles of the horticulture and poultry sectors, which are already in distress post demonetisation.

Like the agriculture sector, trade in horticulture, especially that of pomegranate and grapes, is cash-intensive as farmers prefer cash over cheques or other financial instruments. Similar is the case with the Rs 300-crore poultry industry and both the sectors registered losses following demonetisation. The poultry sector alone registered losses of Rs 100 crore while trade in pomegranate saw losses of Rs 500 crore. The recent announcement will but add to the continuing woes of farmers in the sector.

Prabhakar Chandane, president of the Maharashtra Pomegranate Growers Association, said prices of the fruit has dropped by almost 20 per cent post demonetisation. “Trade at the farm gates have almost stopped as farmers are not comfortable in accepting outstation cheques,” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Farmers normally earn anything between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per acre of pomegranate grown for the domestic market while they earn more than Rs 10 lakh per acre if the fruit is grown for the export market. “Being in the banking network is not the problem but farmers stand to lose much if the cheques given by them are dishonoured,” he said.

The present move, he said, will add to the worries of the growers. “Farmers who deal with the export market are paid through bank transfer but their number is very low,” he said.

Over the last two months, there have been numerous cases where traders’ cheques bounced but farmers have very few redressal methods to turn to. “Legal recourse is time-consuming and farmers are mostly short of time. The intention of the present move, although good, will result in uncalled for harassment for the farmers,” he said.

In case of grapes, Delhi, Bangladesh and Gujarat are major markets but all are cash-intensive. Bhaskar Kamble, a grape grower from Nashik, said rates are down as all the markets have been hit post demonetisation. Like pomegranate, the quantum of trade in grapes is on the higher side with an acre of the fruit destined for the domestic market fetching around Rs 3 lakh. For the export market, it fetches around Rs 9 lakh. “On paper, getting into the banking network is good. But there should be surety of payment from the traders,” he said.

Around 30 per cent of the poultry sector still is cash-based, mostly on the retail traders side. Prasanna Pedgaonkar, deputy general manager of Venkateshwara Hatcheris (Venky’s), said the industry has welcomed the move to go cashless but it will take time.