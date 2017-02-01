Union Budget 2017: Railways likely to hike fares, announce special fund for safety upgrade

There are indications that the Railways may present a rosier picture by deliberately keeping the expenditure figures low There are indications that the Railways may present a rosier picture by deliberately keeping the expenditure figures low

For the first time in 92 years, there will not be a separate Railway Budget as it has been incorporated in the Union Budget. The financial

projections of the Indian Railways will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at 11 am on Wednesday. The railways is expected to increase fares by at least 7 per cent for the next fiscal year. Sources told The Indian Express that highly subsidised passenger segments, especially the non-AC classes will see a fare hike.

There are indications that the Railways may present a rosier picture by deliberately keeping the expenditure figures low. For instance, the budget may not have factored in an expenditure of around Rs 8,000 crore-plus towards various allowances as part of the Seventh Pay Commission. And the total earnings for the financial year 2015-16 is likely to be pegged at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, a Rs 12,000 crore shortfall in projected earnings made last year. However, the railways estimates for next year is expected to be around Rs 1.88 lakh crore, Rs 16,000 crore more than previous year’s projections. FM Jaitley is also likely to announce the setting up of a Rs 1 lakh crore special fund, Rashtriya Rail Sanrakshan Kosh (RRSK), for a five-year safety upgrade.

