Rahul Gandhi on Budget 2017: No mention of job creation, big reforms for farmers

Reacting to the Union Budget 2017, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the lack of big reforms aimed at farmers. “Government wanted to make an impact with budget before polls. But there was no impact. Should have announced something big for farmers,” Rahul said. Saying that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made a “good speech”, Rahul however added that job creation found no mention in the budget. Speaking on railways, Rahul said the safety record under this government is “very bad”. “Rail safety record of this govt very bad. Did FM say anything? Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about bullet train. Has it come?” he said.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari reiterated Rahul’s comments saying that the budget was “rhetorical” and had “precious little” in terms of job creation. “The budget is rhetorical, but in actually creating jobs there is precious little. Railways got a cursory mention,” Tewari said. The budget numbers don’t seem to add up, as there is huge expansion on Government spending on schemes, he added.

