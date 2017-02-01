Will Budget 2017 presentation be deferred after death of former union minister E Ahamed?

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma)

There is intense speculation surrounding the presentation of the union budget by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday after the death of former union minister and IUML MP E Ahamed. There are reports doing rounds that the budget may be postponed by a day due to the death of Ahamed, who suffered a cardiac arrest midway President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. Ahamed, the national president of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and MP representing Malappuram constituency in Kerala, passed away early Wednesday morning at 2:15 am at the RML hospital in New Delhi.

Government sources told The Indian Express that there is no rule prohibiting the House from functioning due to the death of a sitting MP. It is only a convention, not a rule, sources said.

Budget: Parl sources say there’s no rule that prohibits house from functioning due to MP’s death. It is only a convention. @IndianExpress — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) February 1, 2017

Budget: Govt to consult LS Speaker before taking any final decision. — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) February 1, 2017

It is being reported that a section of the opposition wants the budget to be shifted to a later date, preferably Thursday. They have even threatened to boycott budget proceedings if the government does not relent. The onus is likely to fall on Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who can rule whether the House should function or not. Even otherwise, the House will get adjourned for the day after the budget is presented.

