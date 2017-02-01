Union Budget 2017: PM Modi fulfils promise to bring transparency in funding, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made in 2014 to curb black money and bring transparency in political funding with budget’s announcement of limiting cash funding to political parties to Rs 2,000. He also hailed the budget saying it is aimed at all-round development with sops for the youth, women, farmers, the poor and middle class. “We had promised in 2014 to root out influence of black money in political funding and bring in transparency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today fulfilled that promise.”

“By reducing the limit of cash funding to political parties to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000, he has ushered in a new era,” Shah told reporters. Black money has impacted politics for the last 70 years and it has encouraged corruption and caused several other adverse impacts, he said, calling the announcement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as historic. He also praised the budget for touching on every sections of society.

“It is a budget aimed at all-round development. On the one hand it is pro-village and pro-farmers and on the other it also provides new possibilities for youths willing to strike out on their own. It has given relief to middle class and will also help realise the dream of the poor and lower middle of owning a house,” Shah said.

Despite its sops for various sections of society, the budget seeks to keep fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent which is laudable, he said, praising Modi and Jaitley. “Outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore for agriculture credit, micro irrigation fund of 5000 crore, increase in PM Fasal Bima Yojana will all help the farmer. Increased allocation for MNREGA at 48,000 crore, from Rs 37,000 crore earlier, will help create assets in rural India.

“The Prime Minister’s and Finance Minister’s focus on providing social security, healthcare and affordable housing for the poor and underprivileged is laudable. Tax concession provided to middle class, who earn between 2.5 lakh-5 lakh will go a long way in improving their spending,” he said. Citing the increase in budgetary allocation to Mudra scheme to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, he said it will be a fillip to entrepreneurs. He also praised hike in defence spending and proposal to establish two new AIIMS.