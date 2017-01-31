Budget Session live updates: President Mukherjee lists achievements of Modi government in address to both Houses

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma)

President Pranab Mukherjee is addressing both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the budget session. The address, taking place in the Central Hall of Parliament, comes a day before the presentation of the union budget by finance minister Arun Jaitley. The pre-budget economic survey will also be tabled today in Parliament. The railway budget, which used to be tabled separately in previous years, has been subsumed within the union budget this year.

Jaitley’s budget presentation this year could be the most challenging as it comes in the wake of the Centre’s move in November, 2016 to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. After three months of cash rationing, the Reserve Bank lifted the limit of daily withdrawals from ATMs to Rs 24,000, coming into effect from February 1.

PTI reported that a hike in Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from current Rs 2.5 lakh could be possible as the finance minister will look to check the disruptive impact of demonetisation on demand, supply chains and cratered credit growth. He may also raise the deduction limit for interest paid on home loans to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently.

The budget, coming ahead of important elections in five states including agrarian Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, may also see new schemes for farmers and women. The Election Commission had cleared the budget presentation on the condition that the government will not make any announcements specific to the poll-bound states. It has also written to cabinet secretary PK Sinha telling him that steps taken during the election season by the government can only be announced after consulting the poll panel.

11:55 am: India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation & communication satellites. Under the BharatNet Project, Optical Fibre Cables now cover over 75,700 Gram Panchayats. The National Civil Aviation Policy, will give a major boost to air connectivity in the smaller cities and towns, says President Mukherjee

11:52 am: Through Stand-up India initiative, my govt. plans to empower over two and a half lakh SC, ST & women entrepreneurs. Fourteen different sectors have been identified under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the empowerment of tribals. My Government is committed to providing the Divyang jan equal opportunities for development, says President

11:48 am: Shram-eva jayate is one of the foremost guiding principles of my Govt. Several measures have been taken for the welfare of the shramik. Universal Account Number has ensured portability of EPF accounts and has safeguarded the interest of crores of workers. Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission has benefited 50 lakh employees and 35 lakh pensioners: President Mukherjee

11:45 am: Four-decade-old demand of OROP has been fulfilled: President Mukherjee

11:32 am: Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students. National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, says President Mukherjee

11:29 am: With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my government has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability, says President

11:25 am: The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results. Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women. The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace, says President

11:23 am: Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our constitution, our government is committed to fulfil it, says President

11:20 am: Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my Govt took proactive steps, its now under control, says President Mukherjee

11:15 am: My government is making Nari shakti an integral part of our development journey: President Mukherjee

11:13 am: Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases. Under Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana over 11,000 villages have been electrified in a record time. 37 percent of the Ujjwala beneficiaries belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes: President Mukherjee

11:11 am: Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year: President

11:10 am: Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: President

11:09 am: To take the banking system to the doorstep of the poor and the unbanked, the Indian Postal Payment Bank has been started, says President

11:08 am: Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes: President

11:07 am: Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable: President

11:03 am: My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Financial inclusion is key to povery alleviation and unprecedented 26 crore+ Jan dhan accounts have been opened: President Mukherjee

11:02 am: President refers to anniversaries of Champaran Satyagraha and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh.

11:01 am: This is a historic session heralding advancement of budget cycle and merger of general budget with rail budget for the first time: President Mukherjee

10:55 am: President Mukherjee has arrived at the Central Hall in Parliament for his address to both Houses.

10:45 am: Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget: PM Modi

10:40 am: Mujhe umeed hai sabhi rajneetik dal iss baar sadan ko uttam charcha ke saath aage badhane ka kaam karenge (I am hopeful that every political party will be helpful in taking forward the debate in Parliament): PM Modi ahead of budget session

10: 35 am: I hope all political parties understand the importance of #BudgetSession & participate in meaningful & constructive manner: Venkaiah Naidu

10:32 am: MoS Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says the government is ready to discuss any issue the opposition wants.

