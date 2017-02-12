About 2.83 lakh estimated central government jobs by 2018

Nearly 2.83 lakh central government jobs are estimated to be generated by next year. (Representational Image) Nearly 2.83 lakh central government jobs are estimated to be generated by next year. (Representational Image)

Nearly 2.83 lakh central government jobs are estimated to be generated by next year. This projection has been made in the Union Budget for 2017-18 presented last week by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As per the budget documents, the workforce of the central government establishments would be 35.67 lakh in 2018, about 2.83 lakh more than the actual head count of 32.84 lakh in 2016.

The Home Ministry will add 6,076 more personnel to take its strength to 24,778 in 2018. About 1.06 lakh more workforce will be added in police departments to take the total head count to 11,13,689 by next year.

The strength of police departments under the central government is 10,07,366, as per the 2016 data.

There will be an estimated increase of 2,109 persons in the External Affairs Ministry as against its actual strength of 9,294 in 2016, it said.

In newly created Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the government has estimated to add 2,027 jobs by 2018. Its actual strength in 2016 was 53 only.

When contacted, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh today said the additional workforce will help in providing more citizen-centric governance.

“The central government is trying to emphasise more on employability of our youths rather then employment. That is why the Skill Development Ministry has been started. It will train more youths to become entrepreneur and be job-ready in changing scenario.

“The projection of additional workforce will help in providing more citizen centric governance,” he told PTI.

There would be an estimated 1,045 more staff in 2018 in the Ministry of Civil Aviation from its actual strength of 1,141 in 2016.

In the Department of Posts, there would be 20,442 more workforce from its strength of 4,48,840. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will add 2,165 more jobs in next year to take its strength to 5,094.

An estimated 91 people will be part of the workforce in the Minority Affairs Ministry in 2018, in addition to its actual strength of 169 in 2016.

The Mines Ministry will have 1,351 more jobs to take its strength to 9,481 and the Department of Space will have an estimated 17,894 personnel, 3,068 more than its strength of 14,826.

The Personnel Ministry will have 2,367 more personnel in 2018 than its actual strength of 8,443 in 2016. Whereas, the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will have a workforce of 11,407 in 2018, 3,632 more than its actual strength of 7,775 in 2016.