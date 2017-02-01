Union Budget 2017: IRTC, IRCON, IRFC to be listed on bourses, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab

Government will move ahead with the listing of Railway PSUs — IRCTC, IRCON and IRFC — and come out with a procedure for a time-bound listing of CPSEs. In his Budget speech today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will look at consolidation option for PSUs and a new CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in 2017-18. “We will come out with procedure for a time-bound listing of CPSEs. IRTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed. For CPSEs we will seek opportunities through consolidation,” Jaitley said. Listing of PSUs will ensure economies of scale, investment and decision of PSUs and create value for stock, he said.

Jaitley said the government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs. New ETF comprising stocks of 10 PSUs will be launched in 2017-18, Jaitley said.