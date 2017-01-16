Budget 2017: This is what India Inc expects from the Finance Minister

Expectations from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are high at a time when the ban on high value currency notes have led to chaos and cash crunch across the country. Expectations from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are high at a time when the ban on high value currency notes have led to chaos and cash crunch across the country.

Expectations from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are high at a time when the ban on high value currency notes have led to chaos and cash crunch across the country. 2016 saw two major economic decisions by the government, one was the Goods and Services Tax and the other, demonetisation, announced on November 8. While people are still uncertain about the impact of both decisions, it is the budget of 2017 that is most awaited and will determine the government’s way of dealing with the situation.

Apart from expectations from the government to address the problems caused by demonetisation, the two other issues the Union Budget 2017 will witness are the merger of the Railway budget with the Union budget, and the change of date of the budget from end February to February 1.

Here is what India Inc expects from budget 2017:

TRANSPORT

Uber India

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head Public Policy, Uber India: “We hope that the government announces measures that can ease the friction experienced by users while executing digital transactions. While the efforts of the government on this front are laudable, we would like to see an enabling framework that allows innovative and seamless solutions to be operationalised for digital transactions. This would include permission to allow merchants and/or card networks to authenticate digital transactions in the background while providing users the ease of a one-click payment. Further, as a fledgling industry which has already created hundreds of thousands of economic opportunities across the country, we would hope for concessions in the form of tax rebates under the proposed GST regime. This would be imperative for sharing economy players such as us to realise the market potential in India and contribute to India’s growth story.”

Shuttl – Bus aggregator in NCR

Amit Singh, Co-Founder, Shuttl: “The present Union government has taken some seminal initiatives towards creating a digital economy and promoting the start-up culture in the country through the Digital India and Start-Up India programmes. We look forward to improvements in regulatory framework particularly addressing of issues like ambiguity and multiplicity of regulations. This will help in realising the benefits of digital economy in urban mobility and turn our cities in truly world-class Smart Cities.”

WELLNESS

Qtrove.com: Online market place

Vinamra Pandiya, CEO and Founder, Qtrove.com: We are very keen about the 2017 budget and are excited about Mr. Jaitley’s announcement of the same on 1st Feb. As an e commerce startup, we look forward to receiving some more clarity for FDI in B2C e-commerce through an automatic route. We also hope for a provision of enabling marketplaces to give a discount from their side. Besides this, we are also expecting relaxation of the rule of ‘not more than 25% of the business coming from one vendor for marketplaces.’ And lastly, I feel quite a lot of entrepreneurs are awaiting the implementation of GST at the earliest to enable cross state logistics with minimum constraints and friction.

The Man Company: Premium Men’s Grooming brand

Rohit Chawla, CEO and Co – Founder, The Man Company: The last couple of months have definitely created an impact for most ecommerce and FMCG brands selling online. In this budget, we are expecting the government to take steps that will boost consumption and sales. How the government goes about digitisation of the economy will be interesting to know. We hope that there are provisions that encourage digital payments over cash transactions. We are also expecting a smooth execution of GST.

TECH

SpiderG: india’s first e invoicing technology provider for SMEs

Ashwani Rathore, CEO and Co – Founder, SpiderG: “As a startup we face various tax and regulatory issues and I am hoping that this union budget will address some of these issues. Last financial year was tough for Indian startup ecosystem and to make the situation better Employee Stock ownership (ESOP) plans for the startups should be taxed at the time of sale which would help in paying their taxes as they would have greater liquidity and the instruments could also get a fair valuation. Government should announce a series of initiatives to support the startups, including widening of the tax-free regime to five years from three years and faster procedural clearances. Such announcements will boost our honorable PM’s Startup India movement. I am also expecting some announcements at the backdrop of demonetization to promote the digital economy where online payment transaction charges would be reduced.”

Intex Technologies Ltd

Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies Ltd: “The mobile handset industry is the fast growing Industry and has become an imperative part of our everyday life. India is moving towards a digital economy and mobile banking. Smartphones will play a crucial role in supporting this vision. The recent demonetisation reform by the Government has further laid the ground for setting a cashless economy. The entire country is looking forward towards mobile banking which shall create a new user base and fuel the growth in mobile Industry. As an industry, we expect a long-term and stable policy on mobile manufacturing in India. The industry has huge potential and can supplement government initiatives of ‘Make in India’ with highly technical product if focused. Incentives to create sufficient technical manpower will lay the foundation of a strong and robust manufacturing base in India. Further, a clearly laid out research and development policy is necessary to succeed in a highly technical industry like ours and will help bring component manufacturing base in India to save precious foreign exchange. In the end, to create a truly inclusive digital economy, affordable mobile handset or consumer durable items up to certain value should be given a concessional duty treatment.”

ACER

Alok Dubey, CFO, ACER: “The Union Budget for the year 2017-18 is likely to be unique as many prime factors like demonetisation, GST, cashless economy measures, will play a key role this year. We are expecting favourable change in the Income Tax slabs and rates, as customer spending is still anticipated to decline for short term due to demonetisation. We also expect the budget to focus on shaping the IT infrastructure and urge the government to provide tax deductions on purchase of PC for consumers as well providing easy short-term loans for retailers for working capital requirement. This is required to accompaniment India’s emergent IT sector and further help the industry make improved technology more accessible to Indian market to fulfil government’s push for a digital economy.”

IT

NetApp India & SAARC

Anil Valluri, President – NetApp India & SAARC: “The previous two budgets have systematically gone about creating frameworks and processes to give wings to the dreams of multiple sections of the society like Startup India, Standup India and shrink wrapped with a larger vision of Digital India. With the recent move of demonetization trying to shift our cash driven economy of 1.2 billion people and getting them to leap frog to the digital world is unprecedented in history. This is a significant leap towards becoming a digital economy and the budget now needs to focus on how digital can become entrenched and become a way of life, while continuing to focus on growth and providing adequate support to the various pillars of each program so that the economy is on a sustained growth path,” said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India & SAARC.

EDUCATION

Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.

Aakash Chaudhry, Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.: Access to basic quality education is still a bigger challenge in India, especially in rural areas. With digitization and innovation seeping in to bridge this gap, there is still room for financial and statutory incentives from the government to motivate private organizations to invest their efforts and time into it, apart from money. Further standardization of curriculum across states and boards will enable cheaper access to education, with large number of facilitators in the market. Leveraging of technology is vital to gain access to progress of delivered education; hence developments and additional benefits around education technology will be a welcome step.

PAYMENTS

Worldline

Deepak Chandnani, CEO of Worldline South Asia and Middle East: “The government is taking many steps to further the cause of digital payments and move towards a less-cash economy. However, with the reduction in MDR and other short-term measures, the acquiring business is losing its profitability. In the upcoming budget, we hope that the government takes a long-term perspective and brings in measures that make the business viable again. Also, the industry would benefit from the proposed Acceptance Development Fund (ADF), which in turn will accelerate the growth in the acceptance infrastructure of the country.”

HOME APPLIANCES

Inalsa Home Appliances

Pankaj Gupta, Head Marketing, Inalsa Home Appliances: “Small appliances industry in India is performing on an average growth rate of 5-6 % in last 3-4 years . However this industry has potential to perform much better. The penetration of many categories in Indian household is as low as 5% . Keeping in view the above we look forward to a budget where few upcoming categories like Chimneys , air purifiers , food steamers are given a preferential treatment. The import duties on such products may be reduced . This shall enable these products to be sold at an affordable price . The industry in these categories can grow to the extent of more than 50% too, as the potential of growth in these categories is huge. Manufacturing sector particularly for traditional product categories like Mixer Grinders & Irons needs to be focused to give much required respite to these categories. These categories have huge potential as penetration still is not very huge but these categories have become stagnant as the major players are not pumping in money in these categories . This stalemate is related to competition between organized & unorganised players. If excise duties are lowered , two fold advantage can be attained. One is that operating prices of all major players shall go down & the second advantage shall be unorganized players too shall be forced to enter into the mainstream of excise & VAT. This shall enable to give a level playing field to all. There is every possibility that we may see not only growth in this sector but innovative product introduction. Organized sector in India is looking forward to implementation of GST so that the differentiated market of organized & unorganized players gets narrower. A major expectation from the Budget 2017 is related to the “Make in India” campaign of government of India. We look forward to impressions of the same in the budget so that domestic small appliance market feels comfortable in the time to come. This shall also ensure employment generation & in totality a better nation-India.”

TRADING

Trade Smart Online: A discount brokerage firm

Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online: Expectation from the forthcoming Union Budget, Q3FY17 earnings and forthcoming public issue of BSE will drive the markets in the coming week. The pre-budget market rally has started and investors have started building positions on likely announcements from the budget to be presented on February 1. Q3FY17 earnings from blue-chip companies is set to be the next big trigger for the markets. Reliance Industries and LIC Housing Finance will announce October – December 2016 quarterly results on Monday. While Axis Bank and Yes Bank will announce December 2016 quarterly results on Thursday, Adani Power and RBL Bank will announce quarterly results on Friday. Meanwhile, Asia’s oldest bourse BSE will launch its much-awaited Rs 1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) on January 23. The public offer of BSE will see sale of 1.54 crore shares by the existing shareholders through the offer for sale (OFS) route. This works out to close to 30 percent of the total holding. On macro front, the government will announce monthly inflation data based on wholesale price index (WPI) for December 2016 on Monday. Inflation based on WPI eased for the third straight month to 3.2 per cent in November 2016 from 3.4% in October 2016.

TELECOM

Solutions Infini

Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Solutions Infini: “The upcoming budget is crucial to honest taxpayers and we look forward to a low taxation system, which will simultaneously promote a robust digital ecosystem. Moreover, the government should simplify the tax regime for ITs and startups to foster innovations and boost a healthy start-up environment in the country. Also, the union budget 2017-2018 should focus on digital inclusion across industries. Simplification of overall processes across all government infrastructures will be key for the success of India and I believe they should ensure that sufficient budget is allocated for the same.”

RETAIL

Giftease.com: India’s biggest online gifting portal

Vivek Mathur, CEO at Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd: “The current financial year has seen some landmark reforms, which should help boost tax collection. Hence, there are strong expectations of a significant cut in income taxes, for both corporates & individuals. Overall, consumption has been severely impacted in the last couple of months, and firm steps to boost consumption & improve consumer sentiment, are crucial for the retail & ecommerce sectors”.

