Union Budget 2017: Government to build 2 crude oil storages in Odisha, Rajasthan 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTi) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTi)

In a bid to insulate the country from volatility in global oil market, the government will build two more underground crude oil storages in Odisha and Rajasthan. Announcing the two new facilities at Chandikhol in Odisha and Bikaner in Rajasthan, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget for 2017-18 also exempted income of foreign company, which books a capacity in the strategic storages, from sale of leftover stock.

India has already built underground storages in rock caverns at Visakhapatnam (1.33 million tonnes), Mangalore (1.5 MT) and Padur (2.5 MT). “For strengthening our energy sector, Government has decided to set up Strategic Crude Oil Reserves. In the first phase, three such Reserves facilities have been set up. Now in the second phase, it is proposed to set up caverns at two more locations, namely, Chandikhole in Odisha and Bikaner in Rajasthan. This will take our strategic reserve capacity to 15.33 million tons,” Jaitley said in his Budget speech.

Strategic storages provide a country with two-fold advantage. Firstly it ensures utilisation of reserves in times of high oil and gas prices and secondly they can be used in the event of supply disruptions following unforeseen events like a natural disasters or a war like situation. The storage at Chandikhol will be an underground rock cavern while the one at Bikaner will be an underground salt caverns. Phase-II storage will have a total capacity of 10 million tonne, which includes 4.4 MT storage capacity at Chandikhol and 5.6 MT at Bikaner.

“With this, India will move to the high energy table of the world,” Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told PTI in New Delhi. “We have a lot of learning from the first phase construction. We plan to do the second phase in 3-4 years.” Last week, UAE’s national oil company ADNOC signed an agreement to hire half of the capacity of India’s maiden strategic oil storage at Mangalore. India is 81 per cent dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will hire half of the 1.5 million tonnes Mangalore facility, officials said. An agreement to this effect was signed between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) – the special purpose vehicle building the oil storages, and ADNOC after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Under the agreement, India will have first right to use the stored oil in case of an emergency, while ADNOC would use the facility to store oil for trading purposes. ADNOC will stock 0.75 MT or 6 million barrels of oil in one compartment of Mangalore facility. Of this, 0.5 MT will belong to India and it can use it in emergencies. ADNOC will use the facility as a warehouse for trading its oil.

The 1.33 MT Visakhapatnam storage and 2.5 MT Padur stockpile together with 1.5 MT Mangalore storage will be enough to meet nation’s oil requirement of about 10 days. Pradhan said Congress-ruled Karnataka government has agreed on waiving VAT on the crude oil imported for the strategic storage, which UAE wants to use to stock oil when prices are low and supply to its customers when rates are good.