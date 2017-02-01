Union Budget 2017: Government to amend Negotiable Instrument Act to deal with cheque bounce cases

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab(PTI2_1_2017_000028B) New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab(PTI2_1_2017_000028B)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government is considering further amending the Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act to effectively deal with lakhs of cheque bounce cases by reducing time frame for resolution of such disputes. “As we move faster on the path of digital transactions and cheque payments, we need to ensure the payees of dishonoured cheques are able to realise the payments. The government is therefore considering the option of amending the Negotiable Instruments Act suitably,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while presenting the Budget in Parliament.

“After cheque bounce, the litigation process is very complex and takes time. So, for traders with a bounced cheque, litigation takes a long time to recover the money,” he said. The Department of Financial Services is working on amendment of the NI Act to ensure the time taken to redress the cheque bounce cases is compressed, Jaitley said.

There are some suggestions that the persons whose cheque bounces should be allowed to defend the case only after depositing the money in the court first, he said. In 2015, Parliament passed amendment to the Negotiable Instrument Act providing for filing of cheque bounce cases at the place where a cheque is presented for clearance and not the place of issue. The amendments in the Act had implications for over 18 lakh cheque bounce cases pending in various courts.