Union Budget 2017: GDP will be bigger, cleaner after demonetisation, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting Union Budget 2017 in Parliament. (Source: ANI photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting Union Budget 2017 in Parliament. (Source: ANI photo)

Terming demonetisation as a bold and decisive measure, Arun Jaitley, while presenting Union Budget 2017 in Parliament Wednesday, said demonetisation was a continuation of series of measures taken by government in two years He said effects of demonetisation are not expected to spill over to the next year and that pace of remonetisation has picked up.

Jaitley underlined GDP will be bigger, cleaner after demonetisation. and that there will be only transient impact on economy due to demonetisation.

He said demonetisation will help in transfer of resources from tax evaders to government.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd