Union Budget 2017-18: Five things education sector expects

Assuming 10 million teachers in elementary education, the expenditure would be around 2 per cent of the budget allotted for school education in last year's budget.

Last year’s budget listed education as amongst the “9 pillars”. About 6 per cent of the GDP was allocated to the this sector which was 4.9 per cent increase from the Budget 2015. With this, the expectations have soared and the education sector demands the Finance Minister should also focus on primary education and generate more jobs for teachers.

Here are some of the expectations from Union Budget 2017:

As per a recent analysis by IndiaSpend, condition of education in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is poor. The problem of quality of teachers is also an issue. Therefore, a first step would be to rationalise and fill vacancies that are at 17 per cent on average across states, even after including part-time teachers.

Assuming 10 million teachers in elementary education, the expenditure would be around 2 per cent of the budget allotted for school education in last year's budget.

In India, the government universities cannot accommodate all students and therefore they head to private one. But the fees is high and does not fits into everyone’s economic bracket. Therefore, the government should lower educational loans for graduate and post-graduate studies.

In the world rankings, Indian institutes lag behind due to lack of basic research and development infrastructure.

To thrust the R&D in these institutes, government needs to spend on world-class infrastructure to encourage industrial engagement with these institutes as well as researchers in pure sciences. This would also provide employment opportunities to the large population of research scholars passing out of these institutes.

The Finance Minister need to put more focus on exploring the possibility of Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in education.

