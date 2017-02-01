Union Budget 2017: Excise duty on cigarettes, tobacco products hiked

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/TV Grab

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a hike in excise duty on cigars, cheroots, pan masala, cigarettes and other related tobacoo products. While tabling the Union Budget 2017, Jaitley said the excise duty on cigars and cheroots have been hiked to 12.5 per cent or Rs 4006 per thousand, whichever is higher, from 12.5 per cent or Rs 3,755 earlier. On pan masala products, Jaitley said the excise duty has been increased to 9 per cent from 6 per cent, while for other unmanufactured tobacco raised to 8.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier.

For pan masala products containing tobacco or guthkha, the finance minister annonced a hike on excise duty from 10 per cent to 12 per cent. He also said excise duty on non-filter cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 mm has been raised to Rs 311 per thousand from Rs 215.

The increase in excise duty on cigarettes and other related tobacco products is likely to increase the price of the products in the market. The NDA government, since coming to power in 2014, has continued to increase the excise duties on cigarettes, with the aim to end the sale of tobacco products. In 2016, the government had increased the excise and customs duties on cigarettes by 9 per cent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd