Does the government understand e-commerce and start ups?

In continuation of the ‘Startup India’ initiative unveiled on 16 January 2016, there were a mixed bag of announcements. In continuation of the ‘Startup India’ initiative unveiled on 16 January 2016, there were a mixed bag of announcements.

The Modi government has been pushing the digital and cashless agenda hard. The surgical strike last year through the demonetization move provided a much needed thrust to this focus, particularly the e-commerce sector, as many people adopted e-wallets and other payment options, out of their comfort zone. Budget 2017 has continued this momentum through several initiatives to promote a cash less economy.

From disallowing cash expenditure above INR 3 lacs, boosting the digital payment infrastructure to providing cash-backs/ referral bonuses via a new payment app (BHIM) – these are all initiatives in the right direction that can boost the digital payments landscape and further assist in financial inclusion. To encourage merchants with a turnover of up to INR 2 crores towards digital transactions, the budget has reduced the presumptive taxation rate from 8% to 6% on non-cash revenue. Simply put, any money that a merchant earns from digital payments, only 6% will be deemed as the profit on which tax will have to be paid. Structural reforms in the payment eco-system are also being planned, the first one being a change of guard through a Payments Regulatory Boards under the Reserve Bank of India.

Many hopes were attached to this budget for e-commerce start-ups as 2016 saw a slump in investments as compared to 2015. In continuation of the ‘Startup India’ initiative unveiled on 16 January 2016, there were a mixed bag of announcements.

At the outset, the Start-up India Action Plan had provided for a 3 year tax holiday period for start-ups, which seemed short-lived at the outset. The last Finance Bill had provided more flexibility through a profit-linked deduction for 3 years out of 5 years and this Finance Bill has further relaxed it by providing a 7 year window. With the digital revolution in the country, while this is an encouraging move, it is essential to note that given the profitability profile of most of these companies, even a 7 year period may not constitute too much absolute value in terms of the benefit. The announcement of 5% tax reduction for companies having turnover below INR 50 crores is expected to be a further boost for MSME’s and start-ups of our country. Even the number of ventures that actually qualify for these investments is actually not very many.

For the purpose of carry forward of losses for start-ups, which typically burn money for a longer duration, the Budget speech mentions that the condition of continuous holding of 51% of voting rights has been relaxed subject to the condition that the holding of the original promoter/ promoters continue. While this seemed as a positive move, there is a dichotomy in the Finance Bill, which seems to indicate that for any such loss to be carried forward, all the shareholders (including promoters) who held shares with voting power as on the last day of the year(s) in which the loss was incurred, continue to hold such shares. Such mismatch in the fine print would require a review to deliver on the intent stated in Finance Minister’s budget speech.

There seem to be a few misses too. One unending area of concern is the taxability on ESOP’s, which is currently a huge cash flow issue for the employees. The industry was also hopeful of additional tax friendly measures such as rationalization of TDS provisions, reducing administrative compliance to name a few, which didn’t find a mention.

Overall, while the budget provides the necessary ammunition to promote digitization and address some of the concerns raised by the industry, there is scope to do more. Since the launch of the Action Plan one year back, it is also now time that the Government gives a record of how far they have progressed on its implementation. Furthermore, as the Budget alludes to the liberalization of the FDI policy, we hope to see some of the concerns (hopefully around sourcing norms, discounting etc.) to be addressed in relation to operation of e-commerce market place’s in the near future. The start-up and e-commerce space, it seems, will have to wait for some more time to see the Ache Din!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd