Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday allocated Rs 2.74 lakh crore towards defence expenditure for the next financial year. The figure excludes money spent on pension payments. What it does, however, include is Rs 86,000 crore for defence capital. Jaitley pegged the total expenditure of budget 2017-18 at Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

