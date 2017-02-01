Sarbananda Sonowal, Pema Khandu hail Arun Jaitley’s budget, Congress says nothing for Northeast

Sarbananda Sonowal and Pema Khandu Sarbananda Sonowal and Pema Khandu

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu – both heading BJP governments in their respective states – on Wednesday hailed the union budget as historic and growth-oriented, but the Congress called it disappointing especially as far as the Northeastern region is concerned.

“It is a pro-poor, pro-farmer, welfare and growth-oriented budget which has something for every section of the society, Assam chief minister Sonowal said. He particularly praised the budget provision of Rs 10 lakh crore as credit to farmers with a 60-days interest waiver and said increase of funds to NABARD would immensely benefit the farmers.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Khandu on the other hand expressed optimism that the Northeast in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular would immensely benefit from the budget. “Enhanced budgetary allocation for PMGSY and highways will particularly benefit a strategically-located frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in Itanagar. He also hailed the increased allocation for Scheduled Tribes to Rs 31,920 crores and for Minority Affairs to Rs 4,195 crores.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) described the union budget as disappointing. “This budget has disappointed people of Assam and Northeast. There is no special package or declaration for the region. Though the BJP government occasionally gives lip-service to the Northeast, it has failed to give any concrete gesture to the people of the region in this budget,” APCC president Ripun Bora said.

Industry happy

The industry sector in the Northeastern region also hailed the union budget as growth-oriented. “This is a growth oriented, balanced budget and will do a lot to spur demand to put the economy back on a high growth trajectory,” Ranjit Barthakur, Chairman FICCI North East Advisory Council said. “We hope that increased allocation of funds for capital spending is reflected in infrastructure spending in the North East. The region requires substantial investment in roads, railways, inland waterways etc,” added.

Complimenting finance minister Jaitley for his vision for the economy which alongside economic growth also ensures economic justice, Barthakur said the increase in capital expenditure would have a multiplier effect and was likely to boost private sector confidence. “Reduction of corporate tax to 25% for SMEs and reduction in income tax rate will put money in the hands of people. Another plus is the decision to treat affordable housing as infrastructure development; this has the potential to give a major boost to the housing sector,” he added.

