Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley Wednesday said that the functional autonomy of the railways will be maintained. Jaitley also described the merger of the rail and general budget as “historic”. For the first time in 92 years, the rail budget was incorporated into the general budget. Rail budget was first presented in 1924, when its expenditure was more than any sectors.

