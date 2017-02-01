Budget 2017

Merger of Railways, General Budgets historic: Arun Jaitley 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2017 12:27 pm
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2017.

Unveiling his annual budget in Parliament Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his government has introduced three major reforms  in the Union Budget for 2017-2018.  He described the merger of Railways Budget with General Budget as “historic” and insisted that the merger will bring focus on a multi-modal approach for development. Jaitley added the functional autonomy of the railways will be maintained.

He further said that plan and non-plan classification of expenditure have been done away within the budget in order to give a holistic picture.

In a departure from practice, Jaitley said the government has also advanced the date of budget presentation to February 1 in order to complete the legislative exercise and approve the Finance Bill before April 1.

 

 

 

