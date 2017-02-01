Merger of Railways, General Budgets historic: Arun Jaitley 

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives at the parliament where he is due to present the federal budget, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Unveiling his annual budget in Parliament Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his government has introduced three major reforms in the Union Budget for 2017-2018. He described the merger of Railways Budget with General Budget as “historic” and insisted that the merger will bring focus on a multi-modal approach for development. Jaitley added the functional autonomy of the railways will be maintained.

He further said that plan and non-plan classification of expenditure have been done away within the budget in order to give a holistic picture.

In a departure from practice, Jaitley said the government has also advanced the date of budget presentation to February 1 in order to complete the legislative exercise and approve the Finance Bill before April 1.

