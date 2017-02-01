Cash donations received by political parties capped at Rs 2000: Arun Jaitley

In a major move to increase transparency and accountability in donations received by political parties, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, presenting the Union Budget 2017, announced that parties will not be allowed to accept donations of more than Rs 2000 in cash from an individual donor.

All parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or through digital mode, Jaitley said. He also announced that an additional amendment has been proposed to RBI to enable issuance of electoral bonds. Under the scheme, a donor can purchase bonds from authorised banks and redeem them in registered accounts of a political party.