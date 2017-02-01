Union Budget 2017: Allocation to MNREGA increased to Rs 48000 crore, FM Jaitley says highest ever

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds a briefcase containing federal budget documents as he arrives to present the budget in Parliament house. Feb. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley holds a briefcase containing federal budget documents as he arrives to present the budget in Parliament house. Feb. 1, 2017 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, addressing the parliament budget session on Wednesday, said the budget allocation to Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has been increased Rs 48,000 crore for the year 2017-18. “Budget allocation to MNREGA has been increased to a record Rs 48,000 crore for 2017-18 from Rs 37,000 crore in 2016-17,” Arun Jaitley said. The finance Minister added that it is the highest allocation to MNREGA ever done by any government during a budget session.

The finance minister also said that the participation of women in MNREGA has increased over the years. “Participation of women in MNREGA increased to 55 per cent from 45 per cent in the past,” he said. Talking about new ways to monitor the implementation of the scheme, Arun Jaitley said that the govt will use Space technology for monitoring MNREGA implementation.

Jaitley’s announcement came a day after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi criticised the Central govt saying the centre has been a “complete failure” in jobs creation. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu slammed Gandhi for his remarks and said that the highest ever allocation to rural job scheme MNREGA was given by this government and the 70-odd initiatives that the government has highlighted are all job oriented and have measures for employment generation.