Union Budget 2017: Affordable housing projects to be given infra status

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Focusing on the housing in rural and urban sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the government has proposed to construct 1 crore houses for the homeless by 2019. The PM Awas Yojana allocation has been raised to Rs 23,000 crore, from Rs 15,000 crore.

Jaitley said, “We will complete 1,00,00,000 houses by 2019 for houseless and those living in kaccha houses. Affordable housing projects will be given infra status.”

The finance minister also said, “Mission Antyodaya will bring 1 crore households out of poverty and will make 50,000 Gram Panchayats poverty-free.”

Open defecation free villages are now being given priority for pipe to water supply.

